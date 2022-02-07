Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Stake Decreased by Hood River Capital Management LLC

Hood River Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,566 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Karuna Therapeutics were worth $14,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 5.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,015,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,775,000 after buying an additional 106,547 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,783,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,275,000 after purchasing an additional 92,493 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,579,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,072,000 after buying an additional 179,462 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 726,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,778,000 after buying an additional 19,135 shares during the period. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,631,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the period. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KRTX shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $154.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $150.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Karuna Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.31.

Karuna Therapeutics stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $109.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,758. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.76 and a 1-year high of $161.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.31 and a beta of 1.92.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.25). Research analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.24, for a total transaction of $138,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 7,728 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $850,466.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,684 shares of company stock worth $3,907,737. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

