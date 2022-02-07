Keenan Capital LLC Acquires 546,000 Shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

Keenan Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,292,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 546,000 shares during the quarter. AppLovin comprises about 13.0% of Keenan Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Keenan Capital LLC’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $93,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,122,155,000. Spruce House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,476,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the second quarter valued at approximately $195,005,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the second quarter valued at approximately $154,696,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in AppLovin by 32,882.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,190,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,060 shares in the last quarter. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AppLovin news, major shareholder Pride Holdings Ltd Angel sold 662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $66,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Denali Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 8,410,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total value of $677,089,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,907,126 shares of company stock valued at $724,029,121. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APP opened at $70.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.03. AppLovin Co. has a 1-year low of $49.41 and a 1-year high of $116.09.

Several analysts recently weighed in on APP shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of AppLovin from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Cannonball Research assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AppLovin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of AppLovin from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.93.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

