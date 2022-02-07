Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Announces Earnings Results

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kennametal had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $486.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:KMT traded up $0.56 on Monday, hitting $34.29. 831,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,161. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 2.00. Kennametal has a 52 week low of $32.39 and a 52 week high of $43.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.15%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Kennametal during the 3rd quarter worth about $274,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Kennametal by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Kennametal by 1,140.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 766,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,548,000 after acquiring an additional 705,078 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KMT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kennametal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kennametal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kennametal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Kennametal in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kennametal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

