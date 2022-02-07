KeyCorp Boosts Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Price Target to $36.00

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) had its target price lifted by KeyCorp from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Howmet Aerospace’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HWM. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.88.

Shares of HWM stock traded up $0.65 on Friday, hitting $32.83. 4,857,985 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,452,075. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 55.64 and a beta of 1.80. Howmet Aerospace has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $36.03.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.56%.

In other Howmet Aerospace news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 2,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $65,827.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 0.4% during the third quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 10,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 5.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.3% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 35,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

