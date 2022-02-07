Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kforce had a return on equity of 39.79% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $410.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Kforce’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Kforce updated its Q1 guidance to $0.72-$0.80 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $4.20 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ KFRC traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $68.09. The company had a trading volume of 166,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,169. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.20. Kforce has a 12 month low of $43.74 and a 12 month high of $81.47.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Kforce from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Kforce from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In other news, President Joseph J. Liberatore sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total value of $2,597,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Kforce by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,836,000 after buying an additional 5,024 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Kforce by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Kforce by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 4,352 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Kforce by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,273,000 after buying an additional 28,621 shares during the period. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

