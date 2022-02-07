Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 19.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 94,557 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 22,461 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. F3Logic LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth $259,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth $489,000. Hourglass Capital LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 4.5% in the third quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 307,736 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,148,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 3.8% in the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 86,151 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Management boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.6% in the third quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 185,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,761 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert F. Vagt purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $98,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMI opened at $17.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.93. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.08 and a 52-week high of $19.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.46%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KMI shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

