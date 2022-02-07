Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Gap Down to $7.52

Shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.52, but opened at $7.32. Kingsoft Cloud shares last traded at $7.58, with a volume of 7,506 shares.

Several brokerages recently commented on KC. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $18.00 in a report on Sunday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Kingsoft Cloud from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kingsoft Cloud presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.83.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.37 and its 200-day moving average is $22.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 2.32.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $374.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.15 million. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 13.46% and a negative net margin of 14.61%. On average, analysts anticipate that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 145.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,081,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826,545 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 2nd quarter worth about $256,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,509,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,079,000 after acquiring an additional 44,630 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,838,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 201,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,708,000 after acquiring an additional 24,001 shares in the last quarter. 28.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile (NASDAQ:KC)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

