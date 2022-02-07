Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) by 55.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,461 shares during the period. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 137.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2,225.0% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

IUSG traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $105.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 564 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,658. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $84.53 and a 52-week high of $117.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.99.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.