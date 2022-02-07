Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC Has $4.33 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) by 133.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,395 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF makes up about 1.5% of Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC owned about 1.17% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF worth $4,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 11,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. 55I LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $646,000.

NYSEARCA JQUA traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $42.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,371. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $35.09 and a 1-year high of $45.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.81 and its 200 day moving average is $43.18.

