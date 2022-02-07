Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC Has $418,000 Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 70.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 498 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in BlackRock by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 112,080.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 127,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 127,772 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in BlackRock by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,595 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in BlackRock by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 163,677 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $143,255,000 after acquiring an additional 6,027 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in BlackRock by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,141.00 to $1,123.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $987.21.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded up $8.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $817.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,733. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $670.28 and a one year high of $973.16. The company has a market capitalization of $124.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $878.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $895.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.23%.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total value of $15,070,855.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

