Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 126,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,251 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up about 2.2% of Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $6,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 7,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Dohj LLC raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 86,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after acquiring an additional 7,308 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,765,000. F3Logic LLC raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 175,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,830,000 after acquiring an additional 11,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 43,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter.

DGRO stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.74. 12,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,798,900. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.11. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $44.77 and a 1 year high of $56.42.

