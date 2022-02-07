Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC Purchases 910 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,180 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 124.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,923,711 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $884,920,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390,109 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at about $416,728,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 150.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,375,236 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $482,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,721 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 15.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,407,536 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,499,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,190 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 22.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,255,973 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $811,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,776 shares during the period. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total value of $457,042.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $29,022,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $95.63. 76,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,522,762. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $93.79 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.14.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

