Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Stock Holdings Lifted by Leuthold Group LLC

Leuthold Group LLC lifted its position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $4,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 3.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 30.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.7% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 18.0% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 9,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $760,023.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on KFY shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of Korn Ferry stock opened at $67.71 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Korn Ferry has a 1-year low of $49.58 and a 1-year high of $84.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.52.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $639.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Korn Ferry’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 9.80%.

Korn Ferry Profile

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

