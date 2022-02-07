Largo’s (LGO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Largo (TSE:LGO) in a research note published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a C$20.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Largo to a hold rating and set a C$11.40 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

Get Largo alerts:

Shares of Largo stock opened at C$10.49 on Friday. Largo has a 12-month low of C$9.39 and a 12-month high of C$22.96. The firm has a market cap of C$678.98 million and a PE ratio of 19.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60.

Largo (TSE:LGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$67.82 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Largo will post 1.2200001 EPS for the current year.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Largo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Largo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.