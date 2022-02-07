Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 119.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. 96.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LSCC has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.13.

LSCC opened at $56.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.10. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $39.08 and a 1-year high of $85.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Lattice Semiconductor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 59,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $4,112,704.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stephen Douglass sold 1,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $85,035.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 205,463 shares of company stock worth $15,459,180 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

