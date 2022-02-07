Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Lazard in a report released on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now expects that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.09. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lazard’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Get Lazard alerts:

LAZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on Lazard from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lazard from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.83.

Shares of Lazard stock opened at $41.28 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.30. Lazard has a 52-week low of $38.68 and a 52-week high of $53.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.47. Lazard had a return on equity of 62.20% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Lazard’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.60%.

In related news, CAO Scott D. Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $1,155,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAZ. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Lazard during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Lazard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Lazard by 79.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lazard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lazard by 24.9% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.