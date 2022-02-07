Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 602,658 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 1,340.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 647,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 602,658 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 0.6% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $6,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

IVE traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $154.28. The stock had a trading volume of 48,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,742. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $131.55 and a 12 month high of $160.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.80.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.