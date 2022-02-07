Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 7,780 Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 514.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,551,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,849,000 after buying an additional 15,531,426 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,084.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,610,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,061,000 after buying an additional 3,306,128 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 19.7% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,973,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,239,000 after buying an additional 817,972 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 21.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,567,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,779,000 after buying an additional 636,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $38,953,000.

Shares of SCHD stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $78.64. The stock had a trading volume of 93,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,838,348. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $66.19 and a 12-month high of $82.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.76.

