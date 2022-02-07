Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 203.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,870 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,943 shares during the quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth $29,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 236.8% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 46.5% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:V traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $228.45. The stock had a trading volume of 95,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,745,361. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.47. The company has a market capitalization of $439.84 billion, a PE ratio of 37.58, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.10 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.83%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Mizuho lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.54.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $1,757,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,930 shares of company stock worth $6,534,158 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

