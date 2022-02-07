Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Sells 18,372 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,372 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 1.0% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $10,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,596,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,266,209,000 after acquiring an additional 318,872 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,586,000. Corsicana & Co. raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 13,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $10,622,000.

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $104.78. The company had a trading volume of 137,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,328,992. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.89. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.58 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

