Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Announces Earnings Results

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Leggett & Platt updated its FY22 guidance to $2.70-3.00 EPS.

Shares of LEG stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,507,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.33. Leggett & Platt has a 1-year low of $37.04 and a 1-year high of $59.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.34%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Leggett & Platt stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 57.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 907,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332,224 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.68% of Leggett & Platt worth $47,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

