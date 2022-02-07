LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) and Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) Head to Head Comparison

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) and Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.9% of LENSAR shares are held by institutional investors. 17.3% of LENSAR shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares LENSAR and Paragon 28’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LENSAR $26.38 million 2.45 -$19.77 million ($2.46) -2.39 Paragon 28 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Paragon 28 has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LENSAR.

Profitability

This table compares LENSAR and Paragon 28’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LENSAR -71.47% -36.01% -30.73% Paragon 28 N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for LENSAR and Paragon 28, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LENSAR 0 0 2 0 3.00 Paragon 28 0 0 3 0 3.00

LENSAR presently has a consensus price target of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 197.11%. Paragon 28 has a consensus price target of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 104.78%. Given LENSAR’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe LENSAR is more favorable than Paragon 28.

LENSAR Company Profile

LENSAR, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing an advanced femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

Paragon 28 Company Profile

Paragon 28 Inc. is a medical device company exclusively focused on the foot and ankle orthopedic market. Paragon 28 Inc. is based in ENGLEWOOD, Colo.

