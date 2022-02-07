Leuthold Group LLC Acquires 137 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Leuthold Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,647 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $4,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,993 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 112.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 442 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 95,171 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,573,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC lifted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $92.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.73 and its 200-day moving average is $98.52. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.03 and a 1 year high of $111.02.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on NSIT shares. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other Insight Enterprises news, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total transaction of $207,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.08, for a total value of $315,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,201,875 over the last ninety days. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

