Leuthold Group LLC Acquires 82 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Leuthold Group LLC increased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,963 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $373,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of Visa by 46.6% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 58,648 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $13,730,000 after buying an additional 18,637 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Visa by 10.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 373,261 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $87,276,000 after buying an additional 36,098 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Visa by 14.1% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,571 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in Visa by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,706 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V opened at $228.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.73 billion, a PE ratio of 37.81, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.10 and a 1 year high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.83%.

In other news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total value of $402,098.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $1,757,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,930 shares of company stock valued at $6,534,158. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. BNP Paribas cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.54.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

