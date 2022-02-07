Leuthold Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Leuthold Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,825 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,191,600 shares of the software company’s stock worth $686,056,000 after buying an additional 35,882 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,371 shares of the software company’s stock worth $20,941,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 115,221 shares of the software company’s stock worth $66,333,000 after buying an additional 7,267 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total value of $27,498.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total value of $2,688,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,612 shares of company stock worth $11,652,117 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Adobe from $715.00 to $660.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Adobe from $736.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Adobe from $678.00 to $611.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Adobe from $720.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $670.79.

ADBE stock opened at $513.54 on Monday. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $420.78 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $564.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $610.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.02.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

