Leuthold Group LLC Trims Stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Leuthold Group LLC lowered its position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 99,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,369 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $5,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the third quarter valued at $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 404.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 117.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sealed Air during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Shares of SEE opened at $64.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.83. Sealed Air Co. has a 12-month low of $41.78 and a 12-month high of $70.31.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SEE shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.38.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.