Leuthold Group LLC Trims Stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Leuthold Group LLC lowered its position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 99,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,369 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $5,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the third quarter valued at $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 404.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 117.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sealed Air during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of SEE opened at $64.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.83. Sealed Air Co. has a 12-month low of $41.78 and a 12-month high of $70.31.
About Sealed Air
Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.
