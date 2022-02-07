Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) by 22.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,283,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 417,779 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $59,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Li Auto by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in shares of Li Auto by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Li Auto by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Li Auto by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Li Auto by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. 54.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Li Auto stock opened at $28.70 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.77 and a 200 day moving average of $29.95. Li Auto Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.98 and a 12 month high of $37.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -358.75 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 5.21.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.23 billion. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 209.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

LI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura initiated coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.40 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Li Auto from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Nomura Instinet initiated coverage on Li Auto in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.40 target price for the company. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Li Auto in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Li Auto has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.09.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

