Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

NASDAQ LILAK opened at $10.48 on Friday. Liberty Latin America has a 1 year low of $9.96 and a 1 year high of $14.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.44. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LILAK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,170,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,099,000 after acquiring an additional 263,767 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 2.0% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,170,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,837,000 after purchasing an additional 100,334 shares during the period. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 21.9% during the third quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,654,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,953,000 after purchasing an additional 655,823 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,355,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,313,000 after buying an additional 66,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,242,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,720,000 after buying an additional 303,470 shares in the last quarter. 59.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.

