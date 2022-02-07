Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) PT Lowered to $50.00

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) had its price target cut by Barclays from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LSPD. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lightspeed POS from $93.00 to $54.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Lightspeed POS from $112.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lightspeed POS from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 1st. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$190.00 to C$125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.27.

Lightspeed POS stock traded down $0.58 on Friday, reaching $30.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,218,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,765. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.52 and a current ratio of 8.54. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.46 and a beta of 3.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.51. Lightspeed POS has a twelve month low of $26.14 and a twelve month high of $130.02.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $152.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.91 million. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 44.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 165.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lightspeed POS will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 1.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Lightspeed POS by 4.7% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Lightspeed POS by 7.2% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Lightspeed POS by 2.7% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 10,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.45% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

