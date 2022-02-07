Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) Price Target Lowered to $50.00 at Barclays

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

LSPD has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group dropped their price target on Lightspeed POS from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Lightspeed POS from $104.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lightspeed POS has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.87.

Shares of LSPD stock opened at $31.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion and a PE ratio of -60.62. Lightspeed POS has a 1 year low of $26.14 and a 1 year high of $130.02.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $133.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.44 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lightspeed POS will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

