Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $96.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Lightspeed POS from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group reduced their price target on Lightspeed POS from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Lightspeed POS from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC dropped their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $190.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $110.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $76.87.

Lightspeed POS stock opened at $31.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion and a PE ratio of -60.62. Lightspeed POS has a one year low of $26.14 and a one year high of $130.02.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $133.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lightspeed POS will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

