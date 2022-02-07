Litecoin Plus (LCP) Market Cap Tops $121,950.13

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. Litecoin Plus has a total market cap of $121,950.13 and approximately $116.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded up 48.2% against the dollar. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be bought for $0.0443 or 0.00000100 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin Plus Coin Profile

Litecoin Plus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Litecoin Plus is litecoinplus.co . The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

