Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Shares Purchased by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 75,424 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 32,617 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $20,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LFUS. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 50.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Littelfuse in the second quarter valued at $86,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 67.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 54.5% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 37.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LFUS opened at $254.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $295.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $234.59 and a 52-week high of $334.84.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $553.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.84 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 18.48%. Littelfuse’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.61%.

In other news, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 1,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.00, for a total transaction of $526,729.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.56, for a total transaction of $763,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,437 shares of company stock valued at $6,617,091 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LFUS. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $325.00 to $307.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $331.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Littelfuse presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.60.

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

