LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Shares Purchased by Polar Capital Holdings Plc

Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its stake in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,215,359 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,737 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $71,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Collaborative Holdings Management LP acquired a new stake in LivePerson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,718,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of LivePerson by 46.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 126,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,333,000 after acquiring an additional 39,813 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LivePerson by 11.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its stake in shares of LivePerson by 9.8% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 202,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,935,000 after acquiring an additional 18,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of LivePerson by 133.0% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 12,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 7,016 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

Get LivePerson alerts:

LPSN has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of LivePerson from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of LivePerson from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of LivePerson from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Shares of LPSN opened at $26.92 on Monday. LivePerson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.77 and a 1-year high of $72.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -20.87 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.69.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI). Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. The company operates through the Business and Consumer segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN).

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.