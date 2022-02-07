LiveRamp (RAMP) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect LiveRamp to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
RAMP stock opened at $43.39 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.08 and a beta of 1.16. LiveRamp has a 12 month low of $38.50 and a 12 month high of $84.33.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $93.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.50.
LiveRamp Company Profile
LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.
