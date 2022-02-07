LNZ Capital LP Makes New Investment in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

LNZ Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 321,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,449,000. FirstEnergy comprises 16.5% of LNZ Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FE. Amundi bought a new position in FirstEnergy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,521,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 889.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,362,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,200 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 1,113.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,320,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,657 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 108.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,962,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $41.36 on Monday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $31.00 and a 52-week high of $42.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.69 and a 200 day moving average of $38.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.85%.

Several equities analysts have commented on FE shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of FirstEnergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.29.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

