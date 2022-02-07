Locus Chain Trading 6% Higher This Week (LOCUS)

Locus Chain (CURRENCY:LOCUS) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. In the last week, Locus Chain has traded 6% higher against the US dollar. One Locus Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0293 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges. Locus Chain has a market cap of $25.79 million and approximately $537,735.00 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Locus Chain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004589 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00043359 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.96 or 0.00108793 BTC.

Locus Chain Coin Profile

Locus Chain (LOCUS) is a coin. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 879,808,261 coins. Locus Chain’s official website is locuschain.com . The official message board for Locus Chain is medium.com/@locus_10211 . Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @LocusChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network. “

Buying and Selling Locus Chain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Locus Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Locus Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Locus Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Locus Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Locus Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.