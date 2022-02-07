Loop Capital Lowers C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Price Target to $98.00

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) had its price target decreased by Loop Capital from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $102.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $106.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $88.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.22 and a 200-day moving average of $95.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $84.67 and a fifty-two week high of $112.15.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 43.59%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.87%.

In related news, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,445 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total value of $985,019.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael John Short sold 16,914 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.11, for a total transaction of $1,659,432.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,852 shares of company stock worth $4,689,508 over the last three months. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 157.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,928,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $180,643,000 after buying an additional 1,178,627 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 123.1% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 9,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 5,204 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 9.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 15.6% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 116,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,624,000 after buying an additional 15,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 31.6% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 74,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,467,000 after purchasing an additional 17,833 shares during the period. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

