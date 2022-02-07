Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lumentum from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Lumentum from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upped their price target on Lumentum from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Lumentum from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lumentum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.81.

Shares of LITE stock opened at $90.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.87. Lumentum has a fifty-two week low of $65.67 and a fifty-two week high of $108.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 0.86.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $446.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.72 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 22.57%. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lumentum news, Director Penny Herscher sold 1,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.56, for a total value of $96,536.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 5,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $476,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,143 shares of company stock valued at $669,822. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,145,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $586,132,000 after buying an additional 31,526 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,823,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,981,000 after buying an additional 641,731 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,024,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,057,000 after buying an additional 25,747 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,540,000 after buying an additional 32,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 858,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,735,000 after buying an additional 11,457 shares in the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

