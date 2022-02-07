Lyft (LYFT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect Lyft to post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LYFT opened at $37.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Lyft has a 52-week low of $33.94 and a 52-week high of $68.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.31. The company has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 1.89.

Several research firms have issued reports on LYFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 target price on shares of Lyft in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Lyft from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Lyft from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Lyft from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.75.

In related news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 2,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $151,122.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 10,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total transaction of $429,510.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 36,127 shares of company stock worth $1,539,839 over the last three months. 5.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

