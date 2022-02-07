M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NYSE:MDC)

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 24th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th.

M.D.C. has raised its dividend by 41.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. M.D.C. has a dividend payout ratio of 18.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect M.D.C. to earn $11.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.1%.

Shares of MDC stock opened at $43.68 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.92 and a 200-day moving average of $50.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.43. M.D.C. has a 12-month low of $43.35 and a 12-month high of $63.86. The company has a quick ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 7.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.28). M.D.C. had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 23.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that M.D.C. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MDC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of M.D.C. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of M.D.C. from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, M.D.C. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.40.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in M.D.C. stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 747,189 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 361,931 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.06% of M.D.C. worth $37,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 69.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

