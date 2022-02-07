Mackay Shields LLC Has $2.61 Million Stock Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 4.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $2,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVY. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,163,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,010,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,452,701,000 after purchasing an additional 382,261 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 3,609.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 262,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,169,000 after purchasing an additional 255,331 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,993,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $839,597,000 after purchasing an additional 222,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 976.1% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,032,000 after purchasing an additional 148,977 shares during the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AVY opened at $189.31 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $207.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.48. The company has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.07. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $168.47 and a fifty-two week high of $229.24.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. Research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.45.

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions, and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

