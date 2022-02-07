Mackay Shields LLC Has $3.20 Million Stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $3,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in CarMax by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in CarMax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CarMax by 202.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in CarMax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in CarMax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMX opened at $106.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.60 and its 200 day moving average is $132.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.47 and a 12 month high of $155.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.49.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.19. CarMax had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on KMX. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CarMax from $157.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citic Securities began coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.91.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

