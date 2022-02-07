Mackay Shields LLC Purchases New Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 651.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Bio-Techne by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TECH stock opened at $410.07 on Monday. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1 year low of $338.79 and a 1 year high of $543.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $440.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $476.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The company has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.70, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.15.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.09. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $269.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 29.56%.

In related news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 500 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.38, for a total transaction of $252,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Norman David Eansor sold 27,159 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.00, for a total transaction of $13,688,136.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $518.43.

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics & Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

