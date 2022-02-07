Mackay Shields LLC Reduces Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Mackay Shields LLC cut its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 8.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,531 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 2,453 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $2,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 485 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3,760.0% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 965 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $132.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.05 and a 52 week high of $135.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.35.

A number of research firms recently commented on FANG. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.85.

In related news, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $1,149,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel N. Wesson sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $260,352.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

