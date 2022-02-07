Mackay Shields LLC Sells 887 Shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its stake in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 887 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $3,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new stake in Entergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,192,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Entergy by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,441,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,106,000 after purchasing an additional 76,901 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Entergy by 247.6% during the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 559,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,576,000 after purchasing an additional 398,620 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in Entergy by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 18,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 0.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,545,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $153,498,000 after acquiring an additional 10,354 shares in the last quarter. 89.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Entergy alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Vertical Research lowered Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Entergy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.17.

In other Entergy news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total transaction of $1,087,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total transaction of $47,587.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,643 shares of company stock worth $1,155,787. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Entergy stock opened at $110.90 on Monday. Entergy Corporation has a 12 month low of $85.78 and a 12 month high of $115.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.23. The company has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 65.27%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.