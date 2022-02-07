Mackay Shields LLC Trims Stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 2.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $3,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.7% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.5% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 8,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 24.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLT stock opened at $236.19 on Monday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.78 and a 52 week high of $295.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.35.

FLT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.73.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil.

