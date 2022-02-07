Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 3,079 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 17.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,143 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $5,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNA Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 4,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $331.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $325.00 to $307.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Littelfuse presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.60.

LFUS stock opened at $254.18 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $295.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $234.59 and a 12 month high of $334.84.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $553.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.84 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The company’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is currently 18.61%.

In other news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 1,000 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.66, for a total value of $318,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 7,491 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.28, for a total transaction of $2,466,636.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,437 shares of company stock valued at $6,617,091. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

