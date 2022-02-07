Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 8,406 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 111,641 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,406 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $5,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PHM. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 11.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 49,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 11.1% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 79.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,698,794 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,025 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

PHM stock opened at $48.74 on Monday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.31 and a fifty-two week high of $63.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.44.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.21. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.27%.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group upgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their target price on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.20.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

