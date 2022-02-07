Macquarie Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,337 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $5,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

In other news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 15,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total value of $1,051,142.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 8,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.71, for a total transaction of $582,650.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ZION has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $68.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.59.

Shares of ZION stock opened at $71.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.74. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $47.06 and a one year high of $71.84.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.71 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.01% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, October 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $325.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.45%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.